EXCLUSIVE: French actor Louis Garrel, wrote, directed and stars in the A Faithful Man, which will screen at the Toronto Film Festival, has joined Sony’s Little Women remake, which Greta Gerwig will direct from a screenplay she’s writing. Previously announced cast still in talks include Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Oscar nominees Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, and Laura Dern as well as Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, and James Norton. Emma Watson is also in talks to join the cast, replacing Emma Stone, who was previously attached to the project.

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate growing up, first loves and Christmas without their father.

Amy Pascal to attached to produce the project, along with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production via Sony’s label Columbia Pictures.