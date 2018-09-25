We’re getting the first extended look at Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s hit comedy series Loudermilk.

After a relapse in New Orleans and a falling out with his best friend and sponsor, Ben (Will Sasso), Loudermilk (Ron Livingston) is back in Seattle trying to piece his world back together. With his “Sober Friends” meeting hijacked, a messy new relationship, and a stumbling start back into writing, Loudermilk is forced to do a little soul searching (which he hates) and decide what he wants from life. While he still has the ability to help those around him, Loudermilk just may find that the person who needs the most work is himself.

Loudermilk is created and executive produced by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort. Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly will each direct episodes of season two. Bobby Farrelly, Mark Burg, Bart Peters, and Shane Elrod also serve as executive producers. Big Branch Productions is the producer.

Season 2 of Loudermilk premieres October 16 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Check out the trailer above.