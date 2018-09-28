The newest of the fall festivals wraps up today, and the Los Angeles Film Festival has announced Tom Shadyac’s powerful and inspiring true story Brian Banks as winner of its Audience Award for Fiction Feature Film and the acclaimed Stuntman as Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature. As the Toronto Film Festival annually proves, it is the Audience Award that often gets the most attention and is most representative of a particular film’s success at many of these fests.

ShivHans Pictures

At its world premiere screening Saturday afternoon, Brian Banks received five standing ovations by my count as the key creative team and actors were brought up on stage by Banks himself after the rousing reception to the emotionally draining film. It’s the story of a promising young football star’s fight against the justice system in trying to clear his name after serving prison time and being falsely accused of raping an underage student at his school. Aldis Hodge plays Banks, and Greg Kinnear stars as the man who helps him and who founded the California Innocence Project. It is hoping to land a distribution deal soon, and definitely could not be more timely.

Deadline

The Jury prizes, each judged by a panel of three people, were led by U.S. Fiction winner This Teacher from director Mark Jackson, and World Fiction Award winner Border, which was a prize winner in the Un Certain Regard section the Cannes Film Festival in May and Sweden’s official entry into Oscar’s Foreign Language race.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival:

The U.S. Fiction Award

This Teacher, dir. Mark Jackson, World Premiere

U.S. Fiction Special Mention

In Reality, dir. Ann Lupo, California Premiere

World Fiction Award

Border, dir. Ali Abbasi, California Premiere ( Sweden)

World Fiction Special Jury Prize, Directing

The Day I Lost My Shadow, dir. Soudade Kaadan, US Premiere ( France/Lebanon/Qatar/Syrian Arab Republic)

Documentary Award

hillbilly, dir. Sally Rubin & Ashley York, LA Premiere (USA)

Documentary Special Jury Award for Excellence in Social Justice Storytelling

False Confessions, dir. Katrine Philp, North American Premiere (Denmark)

LA Muse Award

Staycation, dir. Tanuj Chopra, World Premiere (USA)

LA Muse Documentary Award

Fire on the Hill dir. Brett Fallentine, World Premiere (USA)

LA Muse Special Mention, Best Ensemble Cast

Solace, dir. Tchaiko Omawale, World Premiere (USA)

Nightfall Award

The Dead Center, dir. Billy Senese, World Premiere (USA)

Nightfall Special Jury Prize, Lead Actor

Ashleigh Morghan, Head Count (USA)



Nightfall Special Jury Prize, Ensemble Cast

Spell; Barak Hardley, Jackie Tohn, Magnús Jónsson, Birna Rún Eiriksdóttir, Tom Wright, Stacey Moseley, Michael Nanfria, Michole Briana White, Bryndís Haraldsdíttir



Award for Short Fiction

The Passage, dir. Kitao Sakurai (USA)

Award for Documentary Short

One Leg In, One Leg Out, dir. Lisa Rideout ( Canada)



Web Episodes Jury Award

Psusy, dir. Anna Duckworth (New Zealand)

Audience Award for Fiction Feature Film

Brian Banks, dir. Tom Shadyac, World Premiere (USA)



Audience Award for Documentary Feature Film

Stuntman (USA)

Audience Award for Music Video

“Clutch, dir. Christopher Ripley (USA)

Audience Award for Short Film

Weekends, dir. Trevor Jimenez (USA)

Audience Award for Episodic Story

Revenge Tour, dir. Andrew Carter (USA)

Audience Award for Episodic Pilot

40 & Single, dir. Leila Djansi, World Premiere ( Ghana)

Seattle Story Award

I’m Sorry Happy Birthday, dir. Claire Buss, World Premiere

TikTok Real Short Award

Ann Lupo, dir.