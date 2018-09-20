Dreamscape Immersive, the location-based VR startup backed by some of Hollywood’s biggest players, has recruited executives with experience in marketing and retail as it prepares to bring its interactive experiences to audiences around the globe.

Former Fandango executive Adam Rockmore joins Dreamscape Immersive as senior vice president and global head of marketing and communications and Sonos’ Ron McJunkin was named the new senior vice president of global retail stores and operations.

Rockmore will be charged with shaping the Dreamscape brand and developing campaigns that will encourage audiences to experience the company’s virtual worlds. He’ll draw upon his experiences at Fandango, where he led led consumer marketing and communications of all of its properties, including: the company’s flagship ticketing properties Fandango, MovieTickets.com and its review site Rotten Tomatoes. Before joining Fandango, he worked for ABC and Food Network.

McJunkin will oversee Dreamscape Immersive’s global retail operations, working alongside the company’s investors and partners, which include AMC Entertainment Holdings, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), a major mall and cinema operator in the Middle East, and Westfield/Unibail-Rodamco, to develop mall-based entertainment centers.

As head of global stores and operations at Sonos, McJunkin scaled store formats including pop-ups and shop-in-shop concepts. Prior to joining Sonos, McJunkin worked for such retail brands as Nordstrom, Gap, Quicksilver, and PacSun.

“We’re thrilled to bring such heavyweights to Dreamscape as we gear up to unveil our imagining of what interactive, story-driven immersive experiences can be,” COO Aaron Grosky said in a statement.

The appointment of Rockmore and McJunkin follows Dreamscape’s Alien Zoo pop-up experience, whose six week run sold out in under 24 hours. Alien Zoo took visitors on a 12-minute journey to a virtual world, where they interact with the environment and each other — touching the snout of one curious herbivore, rolling a ball to an otherworldly feline, and working together to fend off a giant predator.