The weekend was packed full of specialty roll outs, and audiences appear to have divided their dollars, though a few titles grabbed their share. Chloë Sevigny’s Lizzie went to four theaters, grossing just under $49K with a $12,473 average.

On its heels was National Geographic Documentary Film doc Science Fair, with an exclusive showing at $12,250, but Vitagraph’s Museo with Gael Garcí Bernal topped out at $17,500 from one location reporting numbers.

On the opposite end, doc American Chaos, went down in 26 locations with $7,963 for a slight $306 average. Screen Media opened Bel Canto with Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe two theaters for $14K.

Abramorama bowed The Public Image is Rotten about Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd. frontman John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) with an exclusive run, taking in $8,485.

A24’s The Children Act with Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci took in $20,362 in three theaters ($6,787 average), while Cinema Guild doc Hale County, This Morning, This Evening played two locations, grossing $9,914 ($4,957 average). Among holdovers, Glenn Close starrer The Wife jumped to over five hundred locations, grossing over $1.22M, while Roadside’s Juliet, Naked crossed $3M in its fifth outing and Three Identical Strangers is over $12M.

Psychological thriller Lizzie, based on the infamous murders committed by Lizzie Borden (Chloë Sevigny) in 1892, had the highest absolute gross among the opening specialties, grossing $49,895 in four locations Friday to Sunday, for a decent $12,473 per theater average. Roadside, which picked up the title out of Sundance with Saban Films, is planning to take the film, also starring Kristen Stewart, out quickly.

“There’s a feminist bent to the story and it provides for great nuance. We’ve been pushing about why this story is important in 2018 and people have been responding to it…,” noted Roadside co-president Eric d’Arbeloff earlier this week about the release. “It’s going to expand pretty aggressively.”

Lizzie will be in about 250 theaters in the top 50 market next weekend.

Museo and Science Fair reported exclusive New York runs in their debut weekends to decent numbers.

Director Alonson Ruizpalacios’ crime-drama Museo reported the weekend’s highest per theater average from one theater, taking in $17,500. Commented Vitagraph’s David Shultz Sunday: “We at Vitagraph Films along with our partners Google and YouTube are excited to see how well Museo is performing throughout the specialized art house circuit and hope to continue to work with all our exhibition partners to make this theatrical collaboration…a ground breaking success.”

Science Fair took audience prizes at both Sundance and SXSW. National Geographic Documentary Film

reported “multiple sell out shows.”

“What ignited our interest is the buzz right out of Sundance,” said National Geographic Entertainment CEO Courteney Monroe earlier this week. “We fell in love in the exact same way audiences fell in love with it. It’s inspiring and uplifting and put a smile on our face…” the title will head to L.A. Live, Laemmle Music Hall and the Arclight Sherman Oaks next weekend. It will then head to major markets around the country the following week and into October.

Oscilloscope opened doc Hal at the Nuart in L.A. and the title outpaced its New York exclusive bow last weekend. Hal grossed $12,150 at the westside location. Oscilloscope reported numbers for that theater only Sunday. The film , a look at Oscar-winning filmmaker Hal Ashby, opened at IFC Center in New York, grossing $6,650 in its first frame.

Greenwich Entertainment’s The Bookshop browsed into seven-figure territory in its fourth frame. In 131 theaters, the film by Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet and starring Emily Mortimer grossed $185,361 in 131 locations, averaging $1,351 bringing its total to over $1.12M.

Sundance Selects reported a $73,381 weekend in 31 theaters for Ethan Hawke directorial Blaze. The film opened in August in cities around Texas followed by Tennessee before bowing in three New York theaters last weekend and in L.A. this weekend. The distributor broke out its non-TX/TN numbers, reporting a $65,362 gross in 15 New York and L.A. theaters in the three-day, averaging $4,357. Its 16 Texas and Tennessee runs grossed $8,019 ($501 average).

Noted IFC Films Sunday: “The national release of Blaze continued this weekend, with Los Angeles opening and The Landmark and ArcLight Hollywood reporting sold out shows. The national roll-out expands this weekend, with the top 25 markets opening.”

Starring Ethan Hawke, Roadside/Lionsgate’s Juliet, Naked went over $3M in its fifth weekend in 265 theaters. The title took in $288,483, averaging $1,088, bringing its cume to $3,020,049.

Sony Classics had The Wife with Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce in 153 locations last weekend. It jumped the title to 541 theaters for its fifth outing, grossing $1,227,510 in the three day estimate, averaging $2,268. The title has cumed over $3.53M.

And Neon’s Three Identical Strangers crossed $12M marking its third month in theaters. The documentary grossed $106,886 in 95 theaters in the three-day, averaging $1,125.

NEW RELEASES

American Chaos (26 Theaters) Weekend $7,963, Average $306

Bel Canto (Screen Media) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $14,036, Average $7,018

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream (Samuel Goldwyn Films) NEW [61 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $1,299

The Children Act (A24) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $20,362, Average $6,787

Hale County, This Morning, This Evening (Cinema Guild) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $9,914, Average $4,957

Lizzie (Roadside Attractions/Saban Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $49,895, Average $12,473

Museo (Vitagraph Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $17,500

Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Film) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $12,250

The Public Image Is Rotten (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,485

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Hal (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $12,150

Nelly (Cinema Libre) Week 2 [2 Theaters] Weekend $4,034, Average $2,017

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Pick Of The Litter (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [33 Theaters] Weekend $85,473, Average $2,590, Cume $172,823

Ya Veremos (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 3 [254 Theaters] Weekend $280,000, Average $1,102, Cume $3,802,295

The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 4 [131 Theaters] Weekend $185,361, Average $1,353, Cume $1,121,371

Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 5 [31 Theaters] Weekend $73,381, Average $2,367, Cume $349,508

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 5 [265 Theaters] Weekend $288,483, Average $1,088, Cume $3,020,049

We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 5 [48 Theaters] Weekend $28,805, Average $626, Cume $339,012

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [541 Theaters] Weekend $1,227,510, Average $2,268, Cume $3,536,249

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [60 Theaters] Weekend $39,205, Average $653, Cume $1,889,496

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 8 [11 Theaters] Weekend $9,537, Average $867, Cume $455,247

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 10 [101 Theaters] Weekend $88,000, Average $871, Cume $13,427,843

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 12 [76 Theaters] Weekend $34,467, Average $454, Cume $6,046,050

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 12 [95 Theaters] Weekend $106,886, Average $1,125, Cume $12,089,921

Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word (Focus Features) Week 18 [327 Theaters] Weekend $20,000, Average $61, Cume $1,949,000