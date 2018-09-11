Digital media veteran Julie Uhrman has exited Lionsgate to take on the newly created position of President of Media at Playboy Enterprises.

In her new role, Uhrman will oversee the company’s media offerings across all verticals and is charged with leveraging Playboy’s “progressive and provocative content” and strengthening the brand’s product offerings in the digital and physical space. Her job will include establishing new content partnerships, increasing monetization opportunities, developing virtual and augmented reality opportunities. Uhrman will be based at Playboy’s Los Angeles headquarters, reporting to CEO Ben Kohn.

“Julie brings with her a wealth of experience in media and digital-focused businesses

that will be integral to our efforts to meet the demands of our current subscriber base and expand the brand’s presence on new platforms,” said Kohn. “With her entrepreneurial mindset and broad experience across digital product, Julie will be a strong asset as we develop opportunities across Over-The-Top platforms, gaming, VR/AR, and digital products around the world.”

Uhrman most recently served as EVP and General Manager of Over-The-Top Ventures at Lionsgate, overseeing the company’s streaming franchises, including Tribeca Shortlist, Comic-Con HQ, Laugh-Out-Loud in partnership with Kevin Hart and Pantaya. During her stint at Lionsgate she launched new services and and grew the digital distribution footprint domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Uhrman served as Head of Platform Business Development at VR company Jaunt. She also was the founder and CEO of OUYA, an Android-based game console which raised $8.6 Million through Kickstarter and then went on to secure venture funding from Kleiner Perkins and Alibaba before selling to Razer in 2015.

Previously Uhrman held key executive roles in digital and game companies such as IGN Entertainment and Vivendi Universal.

“From its very earliest days, Playboy has been an organization that has stood for personal and social freedom,” said Uhrman. “It’s a brand that actually helped trigger shifts in social awareness and continues to push the envelope in ways that make its offerings more inclusive than ever. I’m thrilled to be joining the Playboy team to help tell this evolving story through all mediums around the world for current and future generations.”