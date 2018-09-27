Sen. Lindsey Graham, had himself a good old fashioned scenery-chewing mad scene at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers.

“Are you aware that at 9:20 on the night of July 9, the day you were nominated by Trump, [Dem] Sen. [Chuck] Schumer said, ‘I will oppose your nomination with everything I have…The stakes are simply too high for anything else?'” he asked Kavanaugh

Shutterstock

rhetorically.

“Did you meet with Sen. Feinstein on August 20?”

He did.

“Did you know that her staff already had recommended a lawyer to” one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Ford, who testified earlier today.

“Did you know she and her staff had [Ford’s] allegations for over 20 days?!” Graham shrieked.

“I did not know at the time,” Kavanaugh said.

Throwing all all pretense of asking questions of Kavanaugh, Graham turned to his Dem colleagues and hissed, “If you wanted an investigation you could have come to us. What you want is to destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020?! You said that – not me!”

“You’ve got nothing to apologize for,” Graham barked at Kavanaugh.

“When you see [Supreme Court associate justices] Sotomayer and Kagan, tell them Lindsey said hello. Because I voted for them.”

“I would never do to them what you have done to this guy,” Graham said, once again speaking to Dems on the committee. “This is the most unethical sham since I have been in politics. If you really want to know the truth you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you did to this guy.”

Back to Kavanaugh:

“I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through.”

Back to Dems:

“Boy, you all want power! God I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention to protect Dr. Ford. She is as much a victim as you are,” Graham said, pivoting back to Kavanaugh!”

“If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend!”

“Do you say you have been through hell?” he asked Kavanaugh.

“I have been through hell and then some,” Kavanaugh complained.

“This is not a job interview; this is hell!” Graham said.

“This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward, because of this crap.”

“Your high school yearbook?!” “You have interacted with professional women all your life – not one accusation!”

“You’re suppose to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school and then, all of a sudden, you got over it?!”