In what started as Lindsay Lohan’s attempt at a philanthropic act to help a homeless Syrian refugee family turned into accusations of children trafficking and a scuffle with Lohan ending up on the ground crying.

The Mean Girls actress documented all of this in a very strange Instagram Live video where she was insisting she help a Syrian family of four she spotted on the street. Throughout the video, she speaks to them in a combination of English and Arabic and offers them a hotel room so that they won’t have to sleep on the street.

In the video, the family doesn’t seem to be interested in Lohan’s offer — and they may or may not understand what she is saying. Nonetheless, they stay put but Lohan insists — quite aggressively — that she put them up in a hotel. Still, the family doesn’t seem interested and look confused as to what she is trying to do.

Lohan continues to press them and they get up and start walking away but she follows them saying that it’s “not right.” As she follows them she accuses them of trafficking their children. That’s when a scuffle starts to happen. In the video, it seems she attempts to reach for one of the kids and her shaky camera works starts to go the Blair Witch route with voices in the background suggesting that there is a scuffle.

When the dust settles, Lohan is crying and the family is gone and she says: “I’m like in shock right now, I’m just like so scared.”

The entire incident and altercation were quite bizarre. Lohan has been laying low for a while, but this aggressive act of unsolicited kindness is putting her back in the spotlight. She is also set to have an MTV docuseries about her life in Mykonos, Greece.

Watch the full video below.