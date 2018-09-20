Lifetime has given the green light to eight-part reality event series My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera. Produced by Thinkfactory Media, the series is slated to premiere in early 2019.

In the series, eight inspirational couples will work with renowned wedding and event planner Tutera, to receive the wedding of their dreams. Each week, one new couple will share their emotional and heart-warming story live from a different city or town across the country. Dramatic reveals will culminate in the live broadcast of the wedding, brought to life by Tutera, Lifetime says.

Lifetime

“We scoured the country to find the most amazing couples whose true stories of courage and survival against all odds define Real Love. We’re honored to celebrate these love stories with America.” said Gena McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Head of Programing for Lifetime Unscripted and fyi. “David Tutera is a best-in-class talent who delivers dream events. We can’t wait to watch him make these deserving couples’ dreams come true.”

“We set out to turn the wedding genre on its head by doing something that audiences have never seen before. Inviting all of America to a new wedding each week to witness the most deserving engaged couples in the country be celebrated by David Tutera’s unique creative vision LIVE! It will be an emotional and unrehearsed journey unlike any other,” said Adam Reed, President of Thinkfactory Media.

“I am looking forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Lifetime and Thinkfactory, and am honored to be a part of these remarkable and courageous couples’ special day. For me, its about this opportunity to make wedding dreams come true.”says Tutera.

Tutera is an award-winning celebrity wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as “Best Celebrity Wedding Planner,” David’s client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites.

Tutera has also hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.



My Great Big Live Wedding is produced by Thinkfactory Media for Lifetime. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Leslie Greif and David Tutera serve as executive producers and Joey Toth co-executive produces for Thinkfactory Media. Dena Waxman is Executive Producer/Showrunner. Gena McCarthy and James Bolosh serve as executive producers for Lifetime.