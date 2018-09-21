EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Lez Bomb, written and directed by and starring Jenna Laurenzo and executive produced by Bobby Farrelly. The pic, which won a jury award when it world premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival, will hit theaters and on-demand platforms November 9.

The pic centers on a young woman (Laurenzo) who comes home for Thanksgiving with life-changing news. Little does she know, the eccentric cast of characters that make up her extended family have their own stirring surprises, with the ensuing events forcing the family to come together in what amounts to the most unceremonious of holidays. The ensemble cast includes Cloris Leachman, Bruce Dern, Kevin Pollak, Kevin Kane, Steve Guttenberg, Elaine Hendrix, Caitlin Mehner, Brandon Micheal Hall and Rob Moran.

The pic is a follow-up to Laurenzo’s 2015 short Girl Night Stand.

“I wanted to create a broad, relatable, family comedy with a modern storyline,” said Laurenzo, who is next onscreen in Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, which just world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. “I’m grateful to Gravitas Ventures for embracing Lez Bomb and wanting to bring this story to a wide audience.”

Gravitas Ventures’ Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Derek Kigongo at Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.