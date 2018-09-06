EXCLUSIVE: Wakanda forever! Letitia Wright is to play the lead role in her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira’s stage play The Convert, I can reveal.

Actor-writer Gurira, who also stars in The Walking Dead, is bringing her acclaimed play, about a girl who converts to Catholicism in 1890s Rhodesia, Africa, to London’s Young Vic theater later this year.

The play is one of the jewels in the first season crown of the theater’s new Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, who has described it as a “modern classic.” Additional cast have yet to be revealed. Ola Ince is directing.

The Convert, which was first staged as a co-production between the Goodman Theatre in Chicago and the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey in 2012, explores the impact of colonialism and Catholicism on black identity. It was first seen in the UK in a 2017 production at London’s Gate Theatre.

Gurira played Wakandan general Okoye in Marvel smash Black Panther, while Wright was teen genius Shuri. The duo reprised their roles in Avengers: Infinity War. Fast-rising Wright recently wrapped on mystery project Guava Island, alongside Donald Glover, Rihanna and Nonso Anozie, and she is Emmy nominated for her turn in Black Mirror. She is repped by WME and IAG.

Gurira’s 2009 Tony-award winner Eclipsed played in New York with a cast headed by Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o.