As Seann William Scott’s Wesley Cole settles into his new role as Roger Murtaugh’s (Damon Wayans) new partner on the upcoming third season of Fox’s Lethal Weapon, the show will introduce another key figure from his past.

Mykelti Williamson has been cast in a recurring role in Season 3 of Lethal Weapon, which features Cole (Scott), a disillusioned CIA agent that had served overseas in Iraq who now returns to Los Angeles to try and reconnect with his family.

Williamson will play Tom Barnes, Cole’s CIA recruiter. Maggie Lawson had been previously cast as Cole’s ex-girlfriend. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Williamson recently co-starred in Denzel Washington’s Fences and recurred on Underground and Chicago P.D. He is repped by Frontline Management and Paradigm.