Les Moonves issued a statement this evening, saying he is “deeply saddened” to be leaving CBS.

The media company’s long-time chief executive claims the allegations against him, made by a dozen women in two separate New Yorker stories, are “untrue” and “not consistent with who I am.” Still, he and the company he formerly ran just made a $20 million donation to support the #MeToo movement.

Moonves called it a privilege to lead CBS’s transformation from struggling broadcast network to global media company and acknowledged the contributions of the company’s staff.

“Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS,” Moonves wrote. “I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

The end had been predicted for days, but negotiations took on a new urgency and intensity after The New Yorker published a follow-on report by Ronan Farrow detailing new allegations by six women spanning the 1980s to the 2000s. These fresh accounts of sexual misconduct include claims that Moonves forced women to perform oral sex on him and that he exposed himself to them without their consent.

Here’s Moonves’ statement: