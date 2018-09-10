Les Moonves stands to collect up to $120 million if the independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct fails to turn up information that would give the directors reason to fire him, according to new details of his separation agreement filed this morning with the SEC.

If the law firms probing the allegations do find evidence of misconduct, Moonves walks away with nothing. The CBS board of directors will make a determination about whether the media company has grounds to terminate its former CEO within 30 days of investigators issuing their final report.

Moonves has the right to request binding arbitration over the terms of his separation. Even as a dozen women came forward with accounts of unwanted sexual aggression, Moonves issued a statement last night asserting his innocence.

“Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am,” Moonves said in a statement released last night.

If Moonves is cleared in the investigation, he would receive the severance package and serve as an advisor for one year after his resignation, to ensure a smooth transition. He’ll also receive an office and security for up to two years.

The total amount of the severance package is $140 million. CBS has already deducted $20 million for contributions he and the media company will make to charitable organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

Moonves resigned yesterday, ending his 24-year run at the company as one of media’s most imposing chief executives. The end had been predicted for days, but negotiations took on a new urgency and intensity after The New Yorker published a follow-on report by Ronan Farrow detailing new allegations by six women spanning the 1980s to the 2000s. These fresh accounts of sexual misconduct include claims that Moonves forced women to perform oral sex on him and that he exposed himself to them without their consent.

The executive’s departure leaves a complicated legacy for the 68-year-old Moonves, who was once regarded as a creative leader with few peers.