Gil Schwartz, one of nine members of the CBS corporate executive team and a longtime consiglieri to dethroned chairman and CEO Les Moonves, has announced his retirement.

In a memo to employees, written in his signature puckish style, the senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer said he planned to leave as of November 1.

“As fans of arcane SEC filings have noted, I had the option of stepping away early this past summer, but given the exigencies of corporate life at that juncture, I elected to stay in place for a while,” the memo said. “Now seems like a much more appropriate time to move on. The corporation is establishing a new direction, full of hope and promise. And I still have a lot of writing to do, in an atmosphere of perhaps some greater serenity.”

In his current role, Schwartz has overseen the entire PR, media relations and corporate communications operation. His tenure spanned the entire 24 years that Moonves was at the company.

Schwartz was portrayed by Steve Bartoni in the 2015 film about longtime ex-CBS Newsman Dan Rather’s report about George W. Bush, which was later discredited and led to his exit and a black eye for CBS.

At CBS, a media standard-bearer known for its veneration of tradition, Schwartz’s roots are deeper than almost any other employee. Before previous roles at CBS and Viacom during the era when chairman emeritus Sumner Redstone assembled the pieces of both companies, he ran communications for CBS Corp. before it merged with Viacom in 2000. He also spent 14 years at Westinghouse Broadcasting, which merged with CBS in 1995.

Schwartz also managed the unusual feat of writing a regular column for Fortune magazine under the pen name Stanley Bing during his tenure at CBS and Viacom.

Here is the full memo Schwartz sent to CBS employees: