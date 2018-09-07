As negotiations continue between CBS and the Redstone family dominated National Amusements over ending their legal battles and Les Moonves’ reign, Time’s Up are making it very clear today that they think the $100 million and more that the CEO is looking to receive as he exits could be better used elsewhere.

“A man accused of rigorously reported allegations of harassment should not be rewarded with a golden parachute,” the Hollywood women founded group said in a statement Thursday as Moonves’ pay day looks to be almost here. “Les Moonves walking away with a $100 million settlement sends a message to survivors everywhere that powerful men can act without fear of consequence,” the Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Nina Shaw, Rashida Jones, Kerry Washington, Lena Waithe, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and Ava DuVernay supported organization added.

“Rather than reward an alleged predator, this $100 million could fund the legal defenses of countless women and men facing workplace harassment and abuse across the country,” Time’s Up suggested to the CBS board and Shari Redstone as they huddle over a deal for Moonves, who has accused by half a dozen women of sexual harassment and sexual assault in a late July damning New Yorker piece.

With an impressive clarity, Time’s Up actually provided a link for CBS in their statement to a GoFundMe page for their Legal Defense Fund, which has raised $22,032,300 of a $22.5 million goal since its January 1 founding.

The writing may have been on the wall for Time’s Up reaction with the huge sums of money that are at play for the much accused and still under investigation Moonves.

There is also some symmetry here too as the besieged Moonves exited as a Commissioners for the Anita Hill-led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace on August 1, not long after the Ronan Farrow article on him was published. That same day, Time’s Up said bluntly on social media: “CBS, we are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now.”

Now they are doing a lot more than watching.

Read the full Time’s Up statement below: