EXCLUSIVE: Just over 12 hours after longtime CBS CEO and chair Les Moonves exited the company under an ever-thickening cloud of sexual misconduct allegations and corporate legal battles, the new acting CEO today sought to rally the beleaguered troops and Wall Street with promises of “providing continuity and stability.”

In a memo (read in full below) to CBS staff that Deadline has obtained, former COO Joe Ianniello made a brief mention of Moonves’ departure but said nothing of the reasons surrounding it.

As the start of the new TV season looms, the new acting CEO did make a more lower wattage version of a Moonves-type of pitch for “content” as CBS’s bread and butter. Perhaps more significantly in the current context, a “humbled” Ianniello also made sure in his words to CBS staff to emphasize another required note by stressing that the company “has a steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusion and a safe and positive working environment.”

Today’s memo from the new boss comes as CBS Monday morning filed paperwork with the SEC furthering detailing its changes at the top, new board members appointed by the Redstone family dominated National Amusements and offered clues about what multi-million dollar compensation Moonves could receive once investigations are completed into claims of decades-old harassment and assault. No other major executive shake-ups have been announced, though we hear that there is some anxiety in the CBS corner offices in both LA and NYC as to what moves the now victorious Shari Redstone will make in the coming days and months to cement her own reign.

A filing is expected soon in Delaware formally ending the CBS May 14 lawsuit with NAI over corporate control and a possible Viacom merger that kicked off the sequence of events that led to Moonves’ dethroning on Sunday.

While a search goes on for a permanent CEO, Ianniello will warm the big chair. However, having held the COO post since 2013, Ianniello was long seen as Moonves’ successor and a familiar presence to investors and executives. In no small part because of that, which is surely why the language of stability was in his memo, Ianniello is also viewed as a viable candidate to become CEO permanently too.

He certainly is tying to sound like it.

Read all of Joe Ianniello’s memo to CBS staff here: