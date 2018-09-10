Over a month after then CEO Les Moonves stepped away from the Anita Hill led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, there is still no CBS presence at the highest level of the Hollywood organization – and it doesn’t look like there will be for a while.

A day after new allegations of sexual misconduct against the once mighty executive went were revealed in the New Yorker and Moonves left his CBS perch, a statement from Hill on Monday leaves acting CEO Joe Ianniello out in the cold commission-wise.

“We remain eager to fill this vacancy, and will invite CBS’s new CEO to serve as a Commissioner once the Board of Directors selects Mr. Moonves’ permanent replacement,” said Hill in reference to the now ex-CEO and CBS chair’s departure from the Commission on August 1 under earlier sexual misconduct claims, as Deadline exclusively reported. “It is vital that all of our Commissioners are able to speak for their respective organizations and are empowered to commit them to real action,” the esteemed social policy, law, and women’s studies professor added.

Having formed in late 2017 by Kathleen Kennedy, Nina Shaw, Freada Kapor Klein and Maria Eitel and been founded with Commissioners from the big studios, networks and agencies, the long and the short is the Commission only wants heavyweights.

As acting CBS CEO and President, former COO Ianniello didn’t get Moonves’ chairman title. Adding some insult to that, he will also have to sit in the big seat while Shari Redstone and the CBS board look for a Moonves replacement. Though the long time presumed Moonves successor is seen in some corporate and investor circles as a logical choice for the big job permanently, the uncertain nature of his interim appointment means the generally well regarded Ianniello could be a mere seat warmer.

Back in 1991, Professor Hill unsuccessfully tried to stop Clarence Thomas from taking a seat on the Supreme Court, she may had landed the first significant outside blow against Joe Ianniello getting the big seat at CBS.

Here’s the full statement from Anita Hill today: