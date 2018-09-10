Les Moonves accuser Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, along with her attorney Gloria Allred, spoke out on Good Morning America Monday following the exit of former CBS Chairman and CEO Moonves amid a new round of sexual assault allegations.

When asked by GMA‘s George Stephanopoulos about Moonves’ assertion that the allegations against him are untrue and that he never used his power to hinder a woman’s career, Golden-Gottlieb said “that’s a joke,” adding “of course he did. He took my whole career.” And, as to Moonves’ assertion that three of the relationships he had were consensual, and was hers one of them? ‘In no way,” Golden-Gottlieb replied.

When asked why she didn’t make the complaint at the time that the alleged abused occurred, Golden-Gottlieb said “because I needed a job,” explaining that she had two children, and was “frightened.”

Elaborating on how Moonves hurt her career, Golden-Gottlieb said “Right after he appeared naked, he came running into my office, and did this whole thing about, that I didn’t send the memo to anybody, and then he picked me up and threw me against the wall..I just lay on the floor and cried.”

Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker contributing writer, who broke the story of sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves, also spoke to Stephanopoulos in a separate segment Monday about the seismic significance of this moment in the #MeToo era.

“It is the first example of a Fortune 500 CEO, someone who is really thought to be immune to criticism because he is so indispensable to billions of dollars of transactions, has stepped down. This is a first,” said Farrow.

Farrow also noted the frustration by the accusers as to CBS’ resistance to the situation and the accusations against Moonves. Farrow told Stephanopoulos, this is a case in which “a board, some of the members at least, knew about an allegation of forced oral sex back in January, didn’t suspend him, knew about the first six allegations in that first New Yorker story – didn’t suspend him – and then we’re talking about letting him walk with potentially a $100 million exit package. That was a source of real frustration among these women.” He did however describe “cautious optimism” regarding accountability for both Moonves and CBS Corp., including the pending accusations against 60 Minutes boss Jeff Fager and that Moonves will “walk with no exit compensation.” Two outside law firms are conducting an independent investigation of the latter.

