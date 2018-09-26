Laugh at Trump, and late night laughs with you. The president’s United Nations speech yesterday – or, rather, the united reaction to it – was low-hanging fruit for last night’s monologues.

“Don’t worry Mr. President,” reassured Stephen Colbert on CBS’ The Late Show. “They’re not laughing at you. They’re laughing with each other at you.” (Watch Colbert’s take on the subject above).

Over on NBC’s Late Night, Seth Meyers quibbled with the cause of all that U.N. laughter. “Technically,” he said, “they were still laughing from when he said, ‘Hello I’m the president of the United States’.”

Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s Tonight Show toyed around with various smart phone filters applied to Trump’s face – the bit wasn’t as funny as the president at the U.N. – but got in one good punchline: “Trump hasn’t heard that much laughter since his night with Stormy Daniels.”

Both Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and Conan O’Brien on TBS got in their digs about Trump’s unintentional stand-up routine (video to come). Kimmel likened Trump to “your alcoholic uncle” who “grabs the microphone at your wedding.”

Said O’Brien, For a few seconds, Trump “accidentally made some foreigners happy.”