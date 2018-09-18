Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the statuette for Best Variety Talk Series for a third year in a row.

With three consecutive best of genre Emmys, The Daily Show alum is on track to pick up where Jon Stewart left off after taking his final statuette in 2015.

Accepting his Emmy, Oliver’s staff once again cheered from what the star boasted were the worst seats in the building “to send a mixed message.”

Oliver began his acceptance speech thanking Glenn Weiss’s fiance for saying “yes” during the Emmy Awards first live marriage proposal earlier in the ceremony. “You really came through,” Oliver beamed, noting that, had she not, “this could have been a very different evening.”

Oliver thanked HBO execs for putting up with his whims, from doing an entire episode on trade policy to buying Russell Crowe’s jock strap.

In conclusion, Oliver noted his son “hates our show” and loves Nick Jr.’s Paw Patrol.

“If our show is anything, it is the exact opposite of Paw Patrol,” Oliver beamed.