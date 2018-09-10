EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her success from Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Anova Pictures announced today that Lana Condor will round out the cast for the sci-fi thriller Warning along with Benedict Samuel (Gotham, The Walking Dead).

The pair join previously announced cast members James D’Arcy (Homeland, Dunkirk), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Charlotte Le Bon (The Hundred-Foot Journey), Mena Massoud (Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin, Amazon’s Jack Ryan), and Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike).

Warning marks the feature directorial debut for Agata Alexander. The movie is based on an original screenplay by Alexander, Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Cybill Lui is producing the project under her Anova Pictures banner.

Cut from the same cloth as Wild Tales and Black Mirror, Warning explores loneliness, death and the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in a near future Earth.

The Exchange has the international sales rights and is introducing the project to foreign buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival. ICM Partners is handling North America.

Condor is repped by ICM Partners, Echo Lake Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Samuel is repped by Management 360, TalentWorks and United Management.