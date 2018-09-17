EXCLUSIVE: In Amanda Kramer’s Ladyworld, a group of girls celebrate a birthday, but when an earthquake hits, things start to take spiral out of control as they become trapped. Thus begins a surreal Lord of the Flies-esque study as their friendships, identities and their view on reality are challenged.

In the exclusive clip above, Maya Hawke (who can be seen in the upcoming third season of Stranger Things) and Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways), donning eccentric hair and makeup choices, talk about what makes a good leader — all of which do not apply to Barer’s character, apparently.

Surreal, bizarre and kind of haunting, Ladyworld marks Kramer’s feature directorial debut. The film will make its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin on Sept. 22. Kramer will be in attendance at the fest along with producers Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim, Editor/Co-Writer Benjamin Shearn, and Actor/Co-Editor/Production Designer Noel David Taylor.

Fantastic Fest kicks off on Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 27.