Effective today, advance ticket sales for Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born starring The Hangover actor & Lady Gaga go on sale on Fandango today.

The pic shot itself out of a cannon after its Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals becoming a hot-buzzed awards season frontrunner. The film was voted as one of the fall’s most anticipated films in a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 moviegoers, and industry opening estimates before tracking hits tomorrow for the film are in the mid $20M range. A Star Is Born opens against Sony’s Venom on Oct. 5.

“This is a powerful and beautiful love story that demands to be seen with an audience of enthusiastic fans in a crowded theater,” says Fandango’s Erik Davis.

“According to Fandango’s Fall Movie Survey, Lady Gaga’s first leading role on the big screen is this season’s most anticipated female performance, and Bradley Cooper knocked it out of the park with his directorial debut and his very moving role.”