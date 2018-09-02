Here’s a great Labor Day story: celebrities are riding to the online rescue of former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who several media outlets are trying to shame because he works part-time as a Trader Joe’s cashier while pursuing acting.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, a handsome doctor married to the oldest daughter of Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) on the top-rated The Cosby Show between 1985 and 1992. He now gets occasional acting appearances, most recently on Lucifer and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also teaches, but it was his Trader Joe’s job that caught the attention of some former fans, who took note online.

That post was picked up by other media. Some early news accounts of his job took a “tsk-tsk” approach, portraying Owens’s job as a fall from grace. A Fox News story in particular has been singled out for online ire.

However, an online outpouring by actors, media people, and many fans many who have worked day jobs in between creative gigs has risen up to defend him.

A few of the comments:

I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/8mseCpaIqz — terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2018

He’s working and there is pride in every job! Good for him! #geoffreyowens https://t.co/T2xG9VzECY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 31, 2018

The media elites at Fox News have now pioneered what can only be called work-shaming — they are basically ridiculing a formerly high-profile person for simply working a regular honest job. https://t.co/nPy1PWgqyJ — David Sirota (@davidsirota) September 1, 2018

This made me so sad that a supposed “News” source would shame a man for simply working a job. How dare they pass judgement on his situation. 😞 Weak @FoxNews. A photo of actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries sparked a conversation about classism https://t.co/NBOktX1okd — JD Scott (@MrJDScott) September 2, 2018

my career and doing LITERALLY anything else. That headline should read “Geoffrey Owens: Smartest Man Alive.” For what it’s worth – I wrapped filming on a movie this week and tomorrow I’m sanding drywall. Come at me @FoxNews — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) September 2, 2018

And he’s making more money than Cosby these days. Good for him. Now maybe some casting director will take note of a fine man who swallows his pride and is willing to work. #GeoffreyOwens https://t.co/B1rkk5vLjC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 2, 2018

I hate stories like this. He’s a man working hard, there’s shame in publishing this story but not in this man’s job. https://t.co/ZaNxPAfjQu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2018

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! https://t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018