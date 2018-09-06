The Los Angeles Film Festival will close with the world premiere of first-time writer/director David Raymond’s psychological thriller Nomis, which will screen on Sept. 28 at the Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome.

The film focuses on a police trap for online predator Simon Stulls. They soon realize that the extent of his crimes go far beyond that of his own psychological trauma. Nothing quite makes sense – that is, until people involved in the case on both sides of the law start getting murdered. Nomis stars Henry Cavill, Sir Ben Kingsley, Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci.

“As a festival that has always championed new voices, it is only fitting to be closing this year with the work of a first-time writer/director,” said Jennifer Cochis, LA Film Festival Director. “In Nomis, David Raymond created a thrilling film made all the more terrifying by the performances from his incredible cast.”

The festival will also host a gala screening of Maryam Keshavarz’s Viper Club, starring Susan Sarandon, Matt Bomer, Lola Kirke, Julian Morris, Sheila Vand, Adepero Oduye, Amir Malaklou and Edie Falco; special screenings of Global Media Makers FellowNejib Belkadhi’s Look At Me; The Tenacious D-directed animated video series Post-Apocalypto; Terence Nance’s HBO late night series Random Acts of Flyness; and retrospective screenings of Gregory Nava’s El Norte and Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet.

The festival also set a Sunday, Sept. 23 panel at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The panel, The Future of Producing, will be hosted by Rebecca Green, joined by panelists Steven J. Berger (Lorena), Mel Jones (Dear White People), Lacey Leavitt (Sadie) and Avril Z. Speaks (Jinn).

Venues for the 2018 Festival include the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Hollywood and Santa Monica, as well as the new LMU Playa Vista Campus (opening this fall), the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the Writers Guild Theater and the Ford Theatres.

The LA Film Festival is part of the exhibition arm of the nonprofit arts organization Film Independent.