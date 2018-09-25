Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything alum Sophie Reynolds is set as a series regular in Spectrum’s drama series L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, from writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment. It is set to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Charter Communications’ Spectrum as the platform’s first major original series.

The spinoff from the Bad Boys movie franchise follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

Reynolds will play Isabel, Patrick’s (Ryan McPartlin) rebellious, angsty, and eager to grow up teenage daughter who has a complicated relationship with her step-mom Nancy (Alba). Defiant and sometimes snarky, Izzy is a bright, curious, caring young woman who bonds with Nancy’s partner on the force, Syd.

Union and Alba executive produce alongside Margolis, Sonnier, Pam Veasey, 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, and Primary Wave’s Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper directed the pilot and is executive producer.

Reynolds was a series regular on Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and starred opposite Corey Fogelmanis, Morgan Fairchild and Danny Trejo in the 2016 adaptation of R.L. Stein’s original novel Mostly Ghostly 3: One Night in Doom House. She most recently starred in YouTube Red teen dramedy Youth & Consequences. Reynolds is repped by Buchwald and Randy James Management.