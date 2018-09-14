Six and Revenge alum Barry Sloane has been tapped for a recurring role on L.A.’s Finest, 13-episode series for Charter’s Spectrum’starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The spinoff from the Bad Boys movie franchise hails from writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment.

It follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

Sloane will play Dante, the younger brother of bad guy Ray Sherman (Zach McGowan), with whom he shares a criminal past. Although he is an ex-con trying to turn things around, his big brother keeps getting the two of them mixed up with some dangerous criminals, pulling Dante back into his old, illicit life.

The regular cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Zack Gilford, Duane Martin and Ryan McPartlin.

Union and Alba executive produce alongside co-showrunners Margolis, Sonnier, and Pam Veasey, 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, Primary Wave’s Jeff Gaspin as well as Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper directed the pilot and is executive producer.

Sloane is coming off a starring turn as Joe “Bear” Graves on History’s military drama Six. Before that he starred on ABC’s Revenge and recurred on Netflix’s Longmire. He is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment.