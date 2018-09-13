EXCLUSIVE: Kyra Sedgwick will make her feature directorial debut on The Way Between, a script by Oscar-winning Frozen writer Jennifer Lee. The project has been acquired by Tooley Entertainment, which will finance. Sedgwick will begin casting shortly and it’s unclear at the moment whether The Closer star will take a role herself.

Sedgwick first moved from acting to behind the camera when she made her directorial debut on Lifetime’s Story of a Girl, which got her a 2018 DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries. Lee, who is the first female writer/director of a feature film that earned more than $1 billion in gross box office revenue, is now Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film is a love story with supernatural elements. After losing his girlfriend Franny in a tragic car accident, Sam finds a way to reconnect with his beloved by bending the laws of reality. His unwillingness to let her go soon blurs Sam’s waking life and his intersecting world of dreams.

Tucker Tooley is producing with Lee, Rich Freeman, Colleen Camp, Kane Lee, Hector Solis Flores, and Roberto Jurado Rebora. Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt and Jose Alberto Lopez will be executive producers.

“Jennifer Lee’s extraordinary and very personal screenplay, partially rooted in her own experiences, addresses the world we all hope exists,” Tooley said. “A world where connection and love can transcend conventional boundaries. We are absolutely thrilled to have Kyra on board to manifest the vision of this wonderful story and look forward to announcing cast very soon.”

Said Sedgwick: “From the moment I read The Way Between, I was captivated by this deeply romantic and universal story of love, sacrifice, empathy and ‘finding your way.’”

Said Lee: “I couldn’t be more excited to hand the reins of this deeply personal story over to Kyra. Her enthusiasm, her vision and connection with the story is exactly what’s needed. With Kyra and Tucker Tooley, this film is in extraordinary hands.”