EXCLUSIVE: Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films has set Kyle Gallner, best known for starring in WGN’s series Outsiders, and When We Rise actress Emily Skeggs as the leads in Dinner In America, a punk rock indie comedy. Written and directed by Adam Rehmeier, the film follows two misfits—an on-the-lam punk rocker and a young woman obsessed with his band—who unexpectedly fall in love and go on an epic journey together through America’s decaying Midwestern suburbs.

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Pat Healy, Nick Chinlund, Hannah Marks, Griffin Gluck, Lea Thompson, David Yow, Jennifer Prediger, Ryan Malgarini, and Nico Greetham round out the cast of the film, which is currently in production in Detroit.

Stiller and Nicholas Weinstock are producing for Red Hour, alongside PSH Collective’s David Hunter and Ross Putman, John Covert of Covert Creative Group, and Sam Slater of Burn Later Films.

Exec producers are Haroon Saleem of Red Hour, Stephen Braun of Bee-Hive Productions, Sean O’Grady and William Stertz from Detroit-based Atlas Industries, Kerem Sanga, Marks, Scott Carmel, Robert Kravis, Karl Herrmann, and Blacklist Digital.

Gallner’s other credits include American Sniper, Dear White People, and a recurring role on Veronica Mars. Skeggs, who earned a Tony and Grammy nomination for her performance in the Off-Broadway play Fun Home, recently appeared opposite Chloe Grace Moretz in the Sundance film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and in the Mark Wahlberg actioner Mile 22.

Gallner is repped by Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, while Skeggs is repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Rehmeier, whose miniseries Heartland is in development at David Lancaster’s Rumble Films, is repped by Pam Black at Ziffren Brittenham.