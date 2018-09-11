Amazon Studios has greenlit production on Do, Re & Mi, an animated musical series for preschoolers, from Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn (GLOW, A Futile and Stupid Gesture), Michael Scharf (Moon and The Son: An Imagined Conversation), Ivan Askwith (Veronica Mars) and Gaumont. The 52-episode 11-minute series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Created by Tohn and Scharf, Do, Re & Mi is about three birdy best friends named Do, Re & Mi who live in a world filled with rhythm, beats and melodies. Along with their day-to-day adventures, the characters model ways for parents and young kids to talk about music and connect these ideas to their social-emotional development. Every episode ends in a song, featuring original tracks performed by Bell (Frozen), Tohn, and other surprise guests.

Bell, Tone, Scharf and Askwith executive produce. Emmy-nominated Corey Powell (Mutt ‘n Stuff, Adventures of Animal Rescue Kids) is serving as showrunner.

“This series will be such a wonderful addition to our Amazon Kids preschool portfolio and we couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Gaumont and the musical talents of this producing team,” said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Kids Programming, Amazon Studios. “In addition to its beautiful storytelling and character design, the show takes an innovative approach to musical curriculum which will inspire our youngest customers to create their own language around music.”

“Naturally, we are thrilled to move into production on Do, Re & Mi with Amazon Studios, a series that takes kids music to another level that both kids and their parents will be excited about,” commented Nicolas Atlan, President of Animation, Gaumont. “The creative vision of our partners Kristen, Michael, Jackie and Ivan, combined with the hard work of Gaumont’s Terry Kalagian and Amazon’s Michelle Sullivan molded this project into an amazing series.”

Gaumont’s current productions include Noddy (season 2) co-produced with DreamWorks, Trulli Tales, Belle & Sebastian, Furiki Wheels, and F is For Family (season three) for Netflix.

Do, Re and Mi will join current Amazon Prime Original Kids Series including Just Add Magic, Annedroids, Dino Dana, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, The Dangerous Book for Boys and Emmy-winning Niko and the Sword of Light and Lost in Oz. Two additional series Pete the Cat, based on the beloved book series, and global phenomenon Kung Fu Panda Village are confirmed to premiere later this year.

“What excites us most about Do, Re & Mi is helping kids discover the power of music in more engaging ways: through storytelling, singing, and ultimately, by making music themselves, said Bell, Tohn, Scharf and Askwith. “When kids are exposed to music education at a young age, it doesn’t just make them more musical – it can actually help in areas ranging from critical thinking and collaboration to creativity and self-confidence. Music has been so critical and beneficial in each of our lives. Through Do, Re & Mi, we’re hoping to share that with millions of kids around the world!”