Danica Smith is exiting PMK*BNC after 14 years and joining Kovert Creative, the marketing and communications agency led by Joe Assad and Lewis Kay.

Shutterstock

Smith, the veteran publicist was most recently SVP at PMK, has built a client roster that includes Colin Farrell, Zach Braff, Wanda Sykes, Dave Bautista, Ruby Rose, Ben Feldman, Kim Cattrall, Mike Epps and Cat Deeley among others. All are moving over to join Smith, who will be based in Kovert’s Santa Monica office.

“Not only is Danica an exceptional personal representative, she is also one of the most respected and well-liked people in our industry,” Kay said. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team.

Kovert Creative melds brands and talent via digital services, personal representation, brand marketing and communications. Its client list includes Cadillac, Twitter, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, John Mulaney, Jack Black and Bill Simmons.