Cheers and Scream Queens star Kirstie Alley finished as runner up in the British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

The actress was the A-list star turn in the Endemol Shine reality series, which is produced for Viacom’s Channel 5. She was beaten by former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

Alley was a popular housemate during the four week run; she acclimatized well to a house full of British soap stars, mediums, soccer players and personalities.

She did add a spark of Hollywood to the house, occasionally dishing the dirt and telling stories about fellow actors including Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio. She told amusing an amusing anecdote about the time Woody Harrelson travelled across the country to prank her as a disabled child super-fan while she was shooting 1989 Look Who’s Talking.

“We were filming really late at an airport and the captain of the actual plane, not an actor, came up to me and said: ‘Would you mind? My son really loves you and he is a handicapped child. Would you mind saying hello to him?’ I said: ‘absolutely’. I walk in and the kid is sitting in a wheelchair and I went up to him and I said: ‘My name is Kirstie’ and he goes: ‘Hug me’. Then he said: ‘I want to hug you’ so I hug him again, and then he hugs me again, and he’s hugging me really, really tight. Then he is hugging me and pulling me towards him and then he pulls me towards him, out of the wheelchair, laying on top of me, going: ‘I want to hug you! I want to hug you! I want to hug you.’ I’m freaking out because I’m thinking: ‘He’s been in this car accident. He’s going to kill himself.’ He’s hugging me like this and is all over me. I’m looking around and I see John [Travolta] standing there and the other actors, the crew and all these people and I got: ‘Help! Please help,” she said.

“It’s f***ing Woody Harrelson. He flew in to Canada to do that.”

She also admitted that she’s had “snacks” at Courtney Love’s house with Prince Charles, heir to the throne and father of Meghan Markle’s groom Prince Harry.

This year’s Celebrity Big Brother – the final iteration to air on C5 after the Viacom network let the contract run down – was set to star Stormy Daniels. However, the porn star that allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump, didn’t show up, with a variety of reasons being given including child custody and potential legal threats from the President.