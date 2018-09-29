These boots were made for Broadway, and that’s just where they’ll be — until the spring. Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig said today that Kinky Boots, which won six Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2013, will close on April 7.

When the final curtain falls, it will have played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews — good for the 25th-longest-running show in Main Stem history.

“When we first set out to make this show, we never could have imagined the success it would have here on Broadway and around the world,” said co-creators Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper, who became the first woman to win the Tony for Best Score. “We speak on behalf of the entire company when we say how grateful we are to the fans who have embraced our work across four continents, and counting.”

J. Harrison Ghee & Brendon Urie in ‘Kinky Boots’ Matthew Murphy

Based on the 2005 Miramax film written by Geoff Deane & Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. Mark Ballas plays Charlie in the current Broadway production, alongside J. Harrison Ghee as Lola. The roles were originated on the Great White Way by Stark Sands and Billy Porter, respectively.

Kinky Boots will continues its West End run in London, where the show is in its fourth year, and elsewhere around the world. The show is produced on Broadway by Roth, Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters.