Broadway’s beast is offering a peek at its beauty: Check out the photo below of King Kong‘s Christiani Pitts, seen in costume and with the big ape for the first time.

Pitts (A Bronx Tale) plays Ann Darrow, the character made famous by Fay Wray in the 1933 film (and later played by Jessica Lange and Naomi Watts on the big screen). Written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect, King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

King Kong begins previews at the Broadway Theatre on Friday, October 5, with an opening on Thursday, November 8.

Kong, a 20-foot-tall, 2,000-pound mix of animatronics and puppetry, is designed by Sonny Tilders. Check out the behind-the-scenes video above for a good look at the creature.

Co-starring with Pitts are Eric William Morris as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld as Lumpy. The musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman.

Here is the new photo of Pitts as Ann Darrow: