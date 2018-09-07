You Kiddin’ Me?!, Kim Kardashian West’s weekly prank show for , will premiere on its just-launched show page Saturday, September 22, with a celebrity guest line-up including the Kardashian-Jenners, Zoe Saldana and Lisa Rinna, among others.

Exec produced by Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate, the previously announced series features celebrities and their families as they pull pranks on the public, sometimes embarrassing themselves as well. The celebrities are instructed by their families, via earpieces, on what to say and do (think David Letterman and Biff Henderson).

The first seasonYou Kiddin’ Me?! guest line-up includes the Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna (pictured above), Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE superstars Daniel Bryan & The Bella Twins.

All episodes, clips and other content will be located on its Facebook Watch show page. Beginning with the Sept. 22 launch, episodes will drop on Saturdays at 12 pm PT.