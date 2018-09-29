WARNING: There is graphic content in this story and the linked legal document.

Little more than a month since Kevin Spacey saw claims of another sexual assault case handed over the Los Angeles County District Attorney, the former House of Cards actor has been sued for sexually battery and false imprisonment.

“Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff’s shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff’s genitalia,” alleges a pretty graphic multi-claim complaint filed this week in LA Superior Court by a John Doe masseuse over an October 2016 encounter (read it here).

“During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to Spacey’s massage table and the door with his naked body,” the 11-page jury seeking paperwork also said of the incident that supposedly occurred out in a house in Malibu two years ago.

“Plaintiff reported the assaults to the Los Angeles Police Department,” the September 27 filing from attorneys at LA’s Genie Harrison Law Firm, APC declared. Late Friday, the LAPD did not respond to a request from Deadline for comment or information on the matter of the massage that Spacey ordered on an unspecified day in fall 2016.

Already under investigation by the LA DA and UK authorities for other sexual assault claims, the now much accused Oscar winner was first identified in a predatory light by Anthony Rapp in late October last year. As tales of sexual harassment and more in Hollywood’s upper ranks became public, the now Star Trek Discovery actor detailed how as a young teen in 1986 his then cast mate a 26-years-old Spacey climb on top of him on a bed at a party and tried “to get with me sexually.”

Soon after Spacey issued a statement asserting that he was “horrified” by the story but didn’t remember the incident. The House of Cards POTUS also revealed that he was now choosing to “live as a gay man,” an attempt to shift focus that backfired in so many ways. Not long afterwards Spacey was ejected from the Netflix series, which is set to launch its final season later this year, and dropped from his role as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World film, with Christopher Plummer brought in on the locked pic for breakneck paced reshoots.

Since Rapp’s revelations of sexual misconduct by Spacey more than 30 years ago, dozens of men have come forward with allegations that the actor groped or assaulted them sexually – many when they were boys. However, almost all of those alleged incidents occurred years ago and are outside o the statute of limitations in the various jurisdictions.

That is not the case with this matter.

“Spacey’s conduct was extreme and outrageous,” says the filing of yesterday, which is well within the statute of limitations that have stymied many of these types of cases in the now #MeToo era. “Spacey acted with reck less disregard for plaintiff’s rights and feelings, and with deliberate indifference to the certainty that plaintiff would suffer emotional distress,” the document points out. “As a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety. The general and special damages suffered by plaintiff as a proximate result of the wrongful actions of the Spacey exceed the jurisdictional minimum of the Superior Court.”

Earlier this month, because of the statute of limitations, Spacey did escape one set of charges from LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s office over a supposed 1992 assault.