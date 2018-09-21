Comedian and actor Kevin James has signed with UTA.

James most recently was seen in his Netflix stand-up special Never Don’t Give Up, which he also wrote and executive produced. On the television side, James is known for his starring role on Kevin Can Wait, which ran for two seasons on CBS, as well as hit comedy series The King of Queens, which he helmed for nine seasons. The long-running CBS comedy which successfully runs in syndication, was executive produced by James and earned him an Emmy nomination for his role.

On the film side, James has produced, co-written and starred in films including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Zookeeper and Here Comes The Boom. He made his feature debut in Hitch opposite Will Smith and has starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry. He has additionally starred in the Netflix feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin and has voiced roles in Barnyard, Monster House and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

James continues to be repped by WME for personal appearances as well as Jeff Sussman Management and Schreck Rose.