Kevin Feige is to receive BAFTA’s Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

The Marvel Studios President will be feted during this year’s Britannia Awards ceremony on Friday, October 26 at the Beverley Hilton. He joins previously announced honorees Steve McQueen, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing, and Cate Blanchett, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film. The Britannia Awards, run by BAFTA LA, is the Brit org’s biggest event outside the UK.

“Kevin has propelled the Marvel brand to new heights, harnessing the very best international talent, with an unprecedented track record of back-to-back success. We are honored to recognize him with this year’s Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen.

Marvel supremo Feige is a fitting recipient of the prize having been the driving creative force behind several billion-dollar franchises and a steady flow of blockbusters. In April, Avengers: Infinity War opened to $257M domestic and $630M worldwide. The film’s global box office exceeds $2B to date, making it the highest-grossing Marvel Studios’ film thus far.