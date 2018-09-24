Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Media is partnering with ESPN to create The Boardroom, a new sports business show for the ESPN+ streaming service.

ESPN’s Jay Williams will host the six-episode series with Jordan Schultz as a correspondent. The Golden State Warriors star and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, will make regular appearances and also serve as the show’s executive producers.

The Boardroom will be available exclusively on Disney’s ESPN+ sometime next year. The direct to consumer service, which debuted in April, has attracted more than one million subscribers with its lineup of Major League Baseball, college sports, boxing, soccer and UFC matches. The programming is complementary to ESPN’s cable lineup.

ESPN

The new show will bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business, as told from the perspective of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls. Each episode will focus on a broad theme, focusing on topics such as team ownership, player development and the business of social media.

“We’re excited to partner with ESPN for this series,” Durant said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing fans insights from some of the greatest minds in in the sports business world and show how athletes and thought leaders are changing the game.”

The series marks Thirty Five Media’s first partnership with ESPN. The NBA standout has translated his success on the court to budding media business that affords behind-the-scenes looks at professional athletes. Durant’s YouTube channel has attracted more than 27 million views, and led to similar channels for NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. Durant’s media company also partnered with Imagine Television to create a basketball-themed dramatic series for Apple.

“This is a particularly interesting time for the business of sports. Players are increasingly evolving from business endorsers to active participants, decision makers, and owners,” said Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president of content. “We are excited to collaborate with Kevin and Rich, who have both had a profound effect on the way that athletes interact with the business of sports and investment community.”

Additional details and the official launch date will be announced soon.