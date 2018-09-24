Many throughout the entertainment industry participated in the Time’s Up National Walkout and Moment of Solidarity today to show their support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez in their accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Some TV staffs and stars such as those from Will & Grace, Shameless, Busy Tonight and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee literally stopped work at 10AM PST and posted their group solidarity on social. Others such as four-time Emmy nominee Kerry Washington and Oscar winner Brie Larson tweeted their support by wearing black and tweeting the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted ““Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?” regarding Blasey Ford’s allegations which erupted the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport on social with many blasting the POTUS. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis wrote an opinion piece detailing why she stayed silent following a sexual assault by a prominent music executive 40 years ago, and threw her support behind Blasey Ford.

Here’s a social media round-up on Time’s Up National Walkout: