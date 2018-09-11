Veteran Brit auteur Ken Loach, whose previous movie I, Daniel Blake won the director his second Palme d’Or, is under way on latest feature Sorry We Missed You. eOne will release in the UK in 2019.

The film reunites Loach with his regular writer Paul Laverty and producer Rebecca O’Brien. Shoot takes place in Newcastle and the surrounding area. The film will follow Ricky and his family who have been fighting an uphill struggle against debt since the 2008 financial crash. An opportunity to wrestle back some independence appears with a shiny new van and the chance to run a franchise as a self-employed delivery driver. The newcomer cast includes Kris Hitchen and Debbie Honeywood with Rhys Stone and Katie Proctor as their son and daughter.

The film is a Sixteen Films and Why Not production made with the support of the BFI and BBC Films and in co-production with Les Films du Fleuve. Wild Bunch is handling international sales.

During the Toronto Film Festival, White Boy Rick director Yann Demange revealed that he is working on an adaptation of a Ken Loach movie with French outfit Why Not.