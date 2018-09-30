Kellyanne Conway went on CNN’s State of the Union this morning to defend the nomination and confirmation-hearing performance of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh but ended up making a headline of her own.

The counselor to President Donald Trump revealed to Jake Tapper on his Beltway show that she is a survivor of sexual assault. “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape. That” — Conway paused, cleared her throat and continued — “I’m a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to responsible for your own conduct.”

Watch a clip of the interview below.

CNN

After chiding Tapper and CNN for equating Kavanaugh with Bill Cosby “or even Bill Clinton,” Conway continued: “I want those women who were sexually assaulted who were confronting Jeff Flake — God bless them. But go blame the perpetrator. That’s who’s responsible for sexual assault, the people who commit them.”

At that point., Tapper jumped in and said: “This is the first time I’ve ever heard you talk about something personal like that, and I’m really sorry.” Conway cut in and said, “I’ve just had it — I’ve just had it with it all being the same.” He continued: “You work for a president who says that all the women who’ve accused him are lying. Uh, they’ve been a number of people –” At that point, Conway jumped in again: “And don’t conflate with this. And certainly don’t conflate it with that happened to me. It’d be a huge mistake, Jake. Let’s not do it — let’s not always bring Trump inot everything that happens in this universe; that’s mistake No. 1.”

Tapper went on to ask her, regarding other women who have accused prominent men of sexual assault, whether it makes her think they need to be heard “even if there are not corroborating winesses, that is not — absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

She said: “Jake, they should all be heard. … But we do treat people differently who are either the victims or the perputrators of this based on their politics now and based on their gender. That is a huge mistake.”