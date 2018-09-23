The marketplace can handle multiple robust openings on the specialty side. Bleecker Street’s Sundance debut Colette starring Keira Knightley, Dominic West and Denise Gough is estimated to have topped out the weekend with a $156,788 gross in four locations in New York and L.A. this weekend, averaging $39,197. Annapurna’s The Sisters Brothers with John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, also pulled in solid numbers, taking in $122K in four theaters, averaging $30,507. Sundance Selects bowed Roger Michell doc Tea With The Dames, featuring several revered British Dames of stage and screen, opening with an exclusive New York engagement for an estimated three-day $15K. And Greenwich Entertainment also opened documentary Garry Wonogrand: All Things Are Photographable with an exclusive New York showing, grossing $9,538.

Typically, the specialty box office does not spotlight titles opening in over a thousand locations, but with Michael Moore and a new title from NEON, this weekend will be one of the few exceptions. Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, released by Tom Ortenberg’s startup Briarcliff Entertainment, is the director’s widest opening weekend release at 1,719 theaters. The title took in $3.1M. For comparisons sake, Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 played 868 theaters back in ’04 in its opening frame grossing $23.9M ($27,558 average). It went on to be the highest-grossing non-fiction of all time at over $119M. This year has seen some impressive box office with documentaries, including the big three — Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, RBG and Three Identical Strangers, but any non-fiction making seven figures in its opening weekend would usually be noteworthy, though Moore has set a bar of his own and 11/9 appears to be OK at best.

NEON took Sam Levinson’s crime comedy Assassination Nation to over fourteen hundred theaters in its opening weekend. The feature grossed $1,028,600 for a slow $733 average. NEON was refreshingly upfront about the film’s underperformance in its opening weekend.

“Sam Levinson has created a bold, visionary and ultimately cathartic response to the dumpster fire that is 2018. We’re admittedly disappointed more people didn’t come out this weekend, but those that did were loud and overwhelmingly positive. It’s going to take more time for Assassination Nation to find its audience, but even Heathers wasn’t made in a weekend.”

NEW RELEASES

Assassination Nation (NEON) NEW [1,403 Theaters] Weekend $1,028,600, Average $733

Colette (Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $156,788, Average $39,197

Fahrenheit 11/9 (Briarcliff Entertainment) NEW [1,719 Theaters] Weekend $3,101,000, Average $1,804

Garry Wonogrand: All Things Are Photographable (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,538, Cume $13,782

The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $122,028, Average $30,507

Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $15,031

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Dawn Hall (The Orchard) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $14,193, Average $4,731, Cume $774,179

Lizzie (Roadside Attractions/Saban Films) Week 2 [240 Theaters] Weekend $256,510, Average $1,068, Cume $325,239

Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Film) NEW [5 Theater] Weekend $18,170, Average $3,643, Cume $41,423

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bisbee ’17 (4th Row Films) Week 3 [9 Theaters] Weekend $12,780, Average $1,420, Cume $60,189

God Bless The Broken Road (Freestyle Releasing) Week 3 [224 Theaters] Weekend $81,000, Average $362, Cume $2,705,824

Pick Of The Litter (Sundance Selects) Week 4 [49 Theaters] Weekend $66,137, Average $1,350, Cume $268,014

Ya Veremos (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [114 Theaters] Weekend $136,000, Average $1,193, Cume $4,025,158

The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [69 Theaters] Weekend $70,449, Average $1,021, Cume $1,345,874

Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 6 [43 Theaters] Weekend $86,214, Average $2,005, Cume $451,328

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 6 [102 Theaters] Weekend $118,760, Average $1,164, Cume $3,247,047

We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 6 [30 Theaters] Weekend $15,639, Average $521, Cume $370,166

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [468 Theaters] Weekend $975,788, Average $2,085, Cume $4,976,965

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [29 Theaters] Weekend $17,240, Average $594, Cume $1,928,066

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 9 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 13 [55 Theaters] Weekend $57,783, Average $1,051, Cume $12,193,712