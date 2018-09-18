Audible’s two-night live reading of Billy Crystal’s new play Have a Nice Day has rounded out its Off Broadway cast, with Keegan-Michael Key, Darrell Hammond and Dick Cavett among those set to take the Minetta Lane Theatre stage with Crystal, Annette Bening and Kevin Kline next month.

The Have a Nice Day reading, set for October 7-8, will be recorded live, with the audio made available on Amazon’s Audible service shortly thereafter. The new play is part of Audible’s recently announced fall lineup of productions at the Minetta Lane in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Completing Crystal’s cast will be Auli’i Cravalho, Irene Bedard, Chris Cafero, Robin Thede and Robert King. The comedy was written by Crystal and Quinton Peeples, with Kline starring as a U.S. president deciding whether to run for a second term. Crystal plays the Angel of Death, and Cavett is the narrator.

Other fall presentations, previously announced, at Audible’s Minetta Lane home theater are Aasif Mandvi’s Sakina’s Restaurant, Chisa Hutchinson’s Proof of Love, and Isaac Gomez’s the way she spoke.

Patti Smith: Words and Music kicks off this weekend (September 22-24), with the National Book Award winner and rock icon performing spoken word stories and music from her catalog.