Bill Hader and Donald Glover are pitted against each other in five Emmy categories this year, but Katt Williams beat them both in their first face off, taking the trophy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Glover’s alligator-owning Uncle Willie in Atlanta.

Glover was nommed in the category for guest hosting Saturday Night Live, as was Hader.

It was Williams’ first Emmy win, off his first Emmy nomination.

With his win – the last acting award of this year’s three nights of Emmy dispensing – all four of the guest acting Emmys had been awarded to African American actors. Williams was not present to pick up his statuette.

In taking the trophy, Williams bested Bryan Cranston, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sterling K. Brown, Glover, and Hader.

Hader and Glover, meanwhile, both are nommed in the Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Directing derbies – Hader for his work on the HBO’s Barry, and Glover for his FX series Atlanta.

Glover took the Comedy Actor and Comedy Directing wins on Atlanta last year – Atlanta being his year’s most nommed comedy series, at 16.