EXCLUSIVE: A Private War producers Matthew George and Joe Gelchion and Law Abiding Citizen producer Robert Katz are joining the production team for Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas pic The Secret.

Gelchion’s Tri-G, George’s Savvy Media Holdings and Katz’s Shine Box will fully finance the previously announced film, which will begin shoot in New Orleans next month. Neil Sacker negotiated the deal and served as outside counsel through Skadden Arps. Covert Media handles international sales.

The love story drama, directed by Andy Tennant (Hitch) is based on the popular self-help book and film of the same name by Rhonda Byrne. Written by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us), producers also include Robert Cort (Robert Cort Productions), Byrne and Paul Hanson (Covert).

The film will follow a hard-working widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a major storm. When not doing home repairs, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to deliver what we want. The self-help book source material posited that human beings can control the universe with their minds and achieve their desires through the “law of attraction.”

“Robert Cort, Paul Hanson, and Andy Tennant have done a fantastic job developing The Secret, together we have put together a team of talented filmmakers and actors,” said George who has also produced LBJ, Wind River and Shock And Awe.

Gelchion added, “Matthew and Robert’s taste in film closely aligns with the type of stories I want to tell. We are excited to partner on The Secret as well as other projects down the line. People have wanted to turn this powerful book into a film for a long time. It took this team, led by Andy Tennant, to finally crack the story and transform this book, that spent 192 consecutive weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, into the wonderful screenplay that we are about to make. We want to tell stories that inspire and ones that carry a message of hope”

Katz commented, “Andy’s sensibility and passion for telling real stories, grounded in humanity, is a perfect fit for this film. It’s a great inaugural project for us.”