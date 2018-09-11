Comedian and two-time Emmy and Grammy winner Kathy Griffin has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

Griffin, known for her unfiltered, racy comedy, has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her hit reality series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for six years on Bravo. The show was Emmy- nominated every year of its run, and also garnered the GLAAD Media Award for Best Reality Program. As an actress, Griffin’s credits include a series regular role on NBC’s Suddenly Susan, as well as guest spots on Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU. She has also lent her voice to animated characters in Shrek Forever After, as well The Simpsons, American Dad and Dilbert.

Griffin had a 10-year run as co-producer and co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper, and also served as co-host of The Billboard Music Awards Live, the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards Live and AARP’s Movies for Grownups Gala. She also hosted her own late-night talk show Kathy which aired on Bravo.

Griffin has performed worldwide at venues including the Sydney Opera House, the Mark Taper Forum, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. She has also performed for active military servicemen and women in war zones such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan. In 2013, she was inducted into the “Guinness Book of World Records” for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials. The following year, she received her sixth consecutive Grammy nomination and first win for Best Comedy Album for Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin as the only other female comedians to ever win Grammy awards in that category.

Griffin’s first book, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Her second book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index was also a New York Times Bestseller.

Her other awards and honors include The Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality, GLAAD’s Vanguard award, The Trevor Life Award from the Trevor Project, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America’s Leadership in Entertainment honor, the Harvard College Distinguished Service Partner Award, Veterans Tickets Foundation Distinguished Donor Award, the Lambda Legal Liberty Award, a two-time Ladies’ Home Journal “Funny Ladies We Love” Recipient, and a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Lead.

Griffin is also repped by attorney Bill Sobel.