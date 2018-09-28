Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who has been the steward of the Star Wars universe since 2012, has signed a three-year extension that will keep her with the company through 2021.

Kennedy has been the lead figure for the cinematic reinvigoration of the Jedi universe under the corporate banner of The Walt Disney Co. and she would be the first to admit that it has been a bumpy endeavor at times. Disney has released four new Star Wars films with global box-office revenues now approaching $4.5 billion. Big business, to be sure, but the most recent of those releases, Solo: A Star Wars Story, fell short of the legendary franchise’s usual expectations. Solo was a frustrating production (and required her firing of director tandem Chris Lord and Phil Miller with less than a year before the film’s scheduled release date) and considered a fizzle at the box office (with industry analysts indexing that disappointment as a loss for the film somewhere north of $50 million).

Kennedy took over the reins at Lucasfilm in October 2012 after the company was aquired by The Walt Disney Co. in a transaction valued at $4 billion. In May of that year, Kennedy had became co-chair of Lucasfilm Ltd. alongside the company’s famed founder and namesake, George Lucas. When the Disney deal closed just before Halloween she ascended to the top spot while Lucas entered a semi-retirement phase of his illustrious career.

Kennedy came aboard the Lucasfilm corporate ship after a distinguished producing career (with more than 80 films bearing her name in the credits as producer or an executive producer) that dates back to 1981 when she co-founded Amblin Entertainment with her former boss, director Steven Spielberg, and her husband, Frank Marshall. Kennedy’s esteemed producing credits include E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park with over $7 billion as of January 2018.[1] Also, Honorary Oscar winners of 2018

