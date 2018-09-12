Former 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is returning to Netflix as the lead, Nimue, in Cursed, the Internet network’s upcoming series from famed comic book writer/artist Frank Miller (Sin City) and writer/producer Tom Wheeler (Puss In Boots), which takes on a key character from the King Arthur legend, Lady of the Lake.

Zetna Fuentes (Ray Donovan, Jessica Jones) will direct and serve as an executive producer on the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, based on Miller and Wheeler’s upcoming illustrated YA book of the same name.

Elisabeth Caren

Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. It is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Miller and Wheeler created and executive produce the series, with Wheeler serving as writer and showrunner. Silenn Thomas co-executive produces.

Wheeler is writing the companion book, with Miller providing full-color and black-and-white illustrations. It will be published in fall 2019 by Simon & Schuster. This is believed to be the first time the same creative team will be writing a book and TV series based on it simultaneously as they get to explore the characters from the book in more detail on screen.

Langford played the lead, Hannah Baker, on the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit teen drama 13 Reasons Why, landing a Golden Globe nomination for the role. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Independent Management Company in Australia.